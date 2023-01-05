Left Menu

SC allows demolition of 50-year-old National Insurance Company building in Mumbai

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to demolish over 50-year-old 'dilapidated' building of the National Insurance Company in Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:17 IST
SC allows demolition of 50-year-old National Insurance Company building in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to demolish over 50-year-old 'dilapidated' building of the National Insurance Company in Mumbai. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order for razing the structure on Annie Besant Road in Worli.

The top court vacated its stay granted on November 28, 2022, on the demolition of the building and allowed demolition saying it finds no reason to interfere with the November 15, 2022 order of the Bombay High Court. The High Court had directed the MCGM to demolish the 'India Re House' or 'National House' which was categorised as dilapidated by the civic body on the basis of a report of the Technical Advisory Committee.

MCGM had pointed out in the top court that the National Insurance building was categorised as dilapidated by the civic body in September 2019, based on a structural engineer's report followed by Technical Advisory Committee report, which was accepted by the insurance company. The apex court allowed the firm to take out its belongings, if any, present in the building within a period of one week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023