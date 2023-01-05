Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bombshell found near government school, police rush to spot

According to officials, a bombshell was found near a government school in Sri Ganganagar area by municipality officials while cleaning drains.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:19 IST
Rajasthan: Bombshell found near government school, police rush to spot
A bombshell was found today near a government school in Rajasthan's Vijaynagar area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A bombshell was found Thursday near a government school in Rajasthan's Vijaynagar area, officials said. According to officials, a bombshell was found near a government school in Sri Ganganagar area by municipality officials while cleaning drains.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the presence of a bombshell. On Monday, Punjab Police said that a "misfired bombshell" was found over two kilometres away from the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Additional Director General of Punjab Police AK Pandey, who is also security chief of the Chief Minister, said same day they had informed the Army also about the recovery of the bombshell and that there was "no risk". He said the misfired bombshell has been found in bushes in Rajindra Park and that the place is near shops of scrap dealers.

Chandigarh's Nodal officer, Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kohli had said earlier a live bombshell has been found here. "It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off," Kohli had said.

Pandey said Chandigarh Police is investigating how the shell reached the place. "The residence of the Chief Minister is about two-and-a-half to three kilometers. This is an old shell. Such misfired shells have been found in the past too," Pandey had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

