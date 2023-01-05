Tomar stresses on need to adopt new technologies in farming to raise farmers income

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday stressed on the need to adopt new technologies in farming to help raise the income of farmers.

He said this while speaking at the 'North East Krishi Kumbha - 2023' at the ICAR-NER.

''With new age, there is a need to adapt to new technologies. Ensuring these technologies reach every farmer in India, in Meghalaya and help raise their income is the need of the hour,'' he said. The Union Agriculture minister said farmers and farming should always be treated with honour as a farmer not only supports his family but also contributes to the agricultural economy of the country and our government's priority has always been to ensure prosperity of farmers and development of agriculture.

Tomar said northeast is home to different cultures. It is rich in natural resources and is blessed with a good climate. Northeast is the heaven of our country and Meghalaya's geographical scenario is such that ''we can develop it if we try with all our efforts.'' ''I am happy that northeast is home to organic farming. In the past days, the maximum share of agricultural exports of organic products has been from the northeast region,'' he said. The minister said that northeast, despite its challenges, can utilize its resources and contribute in livelihood generation, natural farming and much more.

Earlier in the day while visiting while visiting the College of Agriculture in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Tomar faced protests with Khasi Student Union activists shouting slogans and carrying placards criticising the government's decision to do away with a proposal to set up the Central Agriculture University in Meghalaya.

The protestors also defaced the signboard of the College which is affiliated to the Imphal-based Central Agriculture University.

KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said the protest was held against the decision of the Central government in 2019 to cancel the setting up of the University at Kyrdemkulai in Meghalaya.

Tomar visited the college to inaugurate the administrative cum academic block office and also inaugurated the girls hostel of the college.

