Serial offender injured in encounter in UP's Mathura, illegal weapons recovered

A serial criminal was injured in an encounter in the Thana Highway area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:28 IST
Serial offender injured in encounter in UP's Mathura (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A serial criminal was injured in an encounter in the Thana Highway area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Thursday. The criminal was identified as Zahid.

The police have recovered illegal pistols from the man. "A police encounter took place in Thana Highway area, in which a vicious criminal named Zahid was injured. A vehicle and illegal pistols have been recovered from Zahid. Many cases of robbery on the highway are registered in the name of the criminal," Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP Mathura said.

Further action into the matter is being taken, the police said. (ANI)

