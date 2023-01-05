Serial offender injured in encounter in UP's Mathura, illegal weapons recovered
A serial criminal was injured in an encounter in the Thana Highway area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
A serial criminal was injured in an encounter in the Thana Highway area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Thursday. The criminal was identified as Zahid.
The police have recovered illegal pistols from the man. "A police encounter took place in Thana Highway area, in which a vicious criminal named Zahid was injured. A vehicle and illegal pistols have been recovered from Zahid. Many cases of robbery on the highway are registered in the name of the criminal," Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SSP Mathura said.
Further action into the matter is being taken, the police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mathura
- SSP Mathura
- Thana Highway
- Zahid
- Uttar Pradesh's
- Kumar Pandey
ALSO READ
Auto driver foils abduction bid by obstructing fleeing car on Mathura Road
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex on Jan 20
Mathura: Counsel for Shahi Masjid Idgah says they will file objection to survey order
Mathura Court orders Gyanvapi-like survey of disputed site in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row
Plea filed in Mathura court to bring back principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev temple from Agra