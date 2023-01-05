Jharkhand: Bar Council, office of Advocate General in stand-off over hike in court fees

Left Menu

A stand-off situation developed between the Jharkhand State Bar Council and the office of the Advocate General, Jharkhand over a hike in court fees.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:37 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 (ANI) A stand-off situation developed between the Jharkhand State Bar Council and the office of the Advocate General, Jharkhand over a hike in court fees. The state bar council called for agitation and requested its members to refrain from judicial work on January 6 and 7.

The office of the Advocate General, on the other hand, termed the strike as illegal. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan even wrote to the Chief Justice in this regard.

"I have written a letter to Chief Justice stating that I am totally in disagreement with this...no lawyer of Bar Association can give a strike notice. This is illegal and contemptuous. Hence, I would say all lawyers associated with Advocate General's office will perform their judicial work" the advocate general said. However, the bar council was persistent in its demand.

"We have resolved that from tomorrow we will be agitating against the exorbitant enhancement of court fees and other issues. During this agitation, we will not be in a position to discharge our duties in court. therefore we will not be participating in court's work from tomorrow," said Rajendra Krishna, president of Jharkhand State Bar Council. Recently, the court fee was hiked under Court Fee Jharkhand Amendment Act, 2021.

According to the Bar council, the fee was enhanced manifold for various services. The Bar has been raising this issue as well as other matters. Even a writ petition has been filed in the High Court. Aside from court fees, the Council has also raised lawyers' welfare matters on which the advocate general, while addressing a press conference, said various issues had been brought forward from time to time pertaining to the welfare of the advocates throughout Jharkhand.

He further said Chief Minister Hemant Soren is fully committed to taking constructive steps for the welfare and benefit of the advocates in Jharkhand "In the above context, Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji has given his consent to an interaction with a delegation of advocates from all the districts of Jharkhand as his residence at 11.30 am on January 7," he informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

