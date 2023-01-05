Rajasthan: SIT attacked during raid on illegal mining activity, forest department vehicle damaged

During a surprise raid on illegal mining activity, a special investigation team (SIT) came under attack from the locals here in Rajasthan's Dholpur area, police said on Thursday. A vehicle belonging to the state Forest department was damaged in the attack in Rajapura Village, police said.

Police said they immediately reached the spot on receiving the information about the attack. "A police team immediately reached the spot and rounded up a few people carrying illegal mining activity. Police seized the truck. The situation is under control," Suresh Sankhla, CO, Dholpur told ANI.

Police have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident. In last June, Following the demise of the seer who self-immolated to mark the protest over illegal stone mining in Rajasthan, Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur had urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot "to sack the state's Mining Minister Pramod Bhaya if the mining mafia in the state is to be brought under control".

"There is a saying of Hadoli, "Kankh mein Chhora village mein dhindora".The big mining mafia is the mineral minister himself. A record of illegal mining has been created by him. In 12 other districts, the minister's been appointing officials so as to carry out illegal activities of forests, lands, rivers and drains. Many people have lost their lives due to the minister's operation," Bharat Singh wrote in his letter then addressed to the Chief Minister of his own party. The locals and sadhus had been demanding a ban on the mines for a long time.

The administration also assured the sadhus that mines will be shifted from the area and informed them about the state government's plans to transform the vicinity into a religious tourist spot. Meanwhile, Last December, History sheeter Akhtar Mirza was shot dead over an alleged illegal mining dispute in Mirzapur in Baran district, police had said.

Reportedly, Mirza was on his way to Mirzapur on a motorcycle to give food to his family members and other labourers present at a farm, when a group of persons attacked him. The attack took place between Mirzapur and Chahedia and the attackers used lathi and sharp weapons and also fired at Mirza in front of his 17-year-old son. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)