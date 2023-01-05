Sammed Shikharji row: Amid protests, Centre bans sale of liquor, non-veg food items on Parasnath Hill

Amid nationwide protests by the Jain community against the declaration of Sammed Shikharji Shrine in Jharkhand as a tourist place, the Centre on Thursday directed the state government to strictly enforce the existing provisions protecting the whole Parasnath Hill. The Centre also directed the state government to ensure the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath hill.

This comes after the members of the Jain community met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday, urging him to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar. According to a statement by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the state government "is directed to immediately take all steps necessary to strictly enforce the provisions of clause 7.6.1 of the Management Plan of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary which protects the whole Parasnath Hill".

"...categorically prohibiting amongst others, activities such as the selling of liquor, drugs, and other intoxicants; playing loud music or use loudspeakers; defiling sites of religious and cultural significance such as, sacred monuments, lakes, rocks, caves, and shrines; damaging flora or fauna; causing environmental pollution; committing injurious acts to forests, water bodies, plants, animals, or disturbing the natural tranquillity of such sites; coming with pet animals; and unauthorised camping and trekking on the Parasnath Hill," the statement said. "The State Government should also strictly enforce the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food items on Parasnath," it added.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said members of the Jain community members had met him. He assured them that the government is committed to preserving the rights of the community. "Met Jain community members who have been urging to protect the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar. Assured them that PM Shri @narendramodi ji's government is committed to preserving and protecting the rights of Jain community over all their religious sites, including Sammed Shikhar," he tweeted.

The minister said the government recognises the sanctity and significance of the Jain community. "Sammed Shikharji Parvat is the world's most sacred and revered Teerth Sthan of Jain dharma. GoI recognises its sanctity and significance for the Jain community as well as the Nation at large; and reiterates its commitment towards maintaining the same," Yadav tweeted.

"Furthermore, GoI stays forthwith the implementation of Clause 3 of the Eco Sensitive Zone notification pertaining to the buffer zone beyond the sacred Parashnath Hill; including amongst others all Tourism and Eco-Tourism activities," he added. The minister further said the Centre has directed the Jharkhand government to have two members from the Jain community and one member from the local tribal community as Permanent Invitees in the ESZ Monitoring Committee, for their involvement and oversight.

Earlier, on Sunday, several members of the Jain community protested in several parts of the country against the Jharkhand government's decision. Jain community members gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest at Delhi's India Gate against the decision. (ANI)

