Kirron Kher holds review meeting for Chandigarh Smart City Projects

Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher on Thursday held a review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum and reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. N.P. Sharma, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited briefed the Chairperson in the presence of Anindita Mitra IAS, Chief Executive Office, Chandigarh Smart City Limited about all the projects which have been implemented and are under the implementation stage.

He also presented the new features of the ICCC Project like the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and also discussed that the Phase III of the Public Bike System Project is going to launch on January 21. Kher reviewed the progress of all the projects and appreciated the work being done by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd and suggested making plans to work for the traffic congestion happening near Sukhna Lake.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries including Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, Chandigarh, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh, Chief Architect, Chandigarh, Additional CEO, CSCL and other officers. She also congratulated the team for the 24x7 water supply project of Manimajra that has taken pace and is scheduled to be completed this year. She further suggested making the city beautiful with Wi-Fi enabled also. (ANI)

