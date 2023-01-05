Left Menu

Kirron Kher holds review meeting for Chandigarh Smart City Projects

Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher on Thursday held a review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum and reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:36 IST
Kirron Kher holds review meeting for Chandigarh Smart City Projects
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher on Thursday held a review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum and reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. N.P. Sharma, Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited briefed the Chairperson in the presence of Anindita Mitra IAS, Chief Executive Office, Chandigarh Smart City Limited about all the projects which have been implemented and are under the implementation stage.

He also presented the new features of the ICCC Project like the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) and also discussed that the Phase III of the Public Bike System Project is going to launch on January 21. Kher reviewed the progress of all the projects and appreciated the work being done by Chandigarh Smart City Ltd and suggested making plans to work for the traffic congestion happening near Sukhna Lake.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries including Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, Chandigarh, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh, Chief Architect, Chandigarh, Additional CEO, CSCL and other officers. She also congratulated the team for the 24x7 water supply project of Manimajra that has taken pace and is scheduled to be completed this year. She further suggested making the city beautiful with Wi-Fi enabled also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023