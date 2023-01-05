Assam: Two unidentified bodies found at Lumding Railway Junction

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two persons including a woman who allegedly died due to cold conditions were found at Lumding railway junction in Assam, police said on Thursday. According to the local police, prima facie, deceased persons looked like beggars.

A Government Railway Police officer of Lumding Railway Junction said, after receiving the information a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of two persons including a woman lying on the floor of the railway junction. "We suspect two persons - one male and one female died due to cold wave. We have sent the bodies to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. The age of the deceased male person is about 58 years and the female is about 45 years," the police said.

The police officer added after conducting the post-mortem, they will preserve the bodies at the morgue of Diphu Medical College & Hospital for 72 hours for identification. More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)