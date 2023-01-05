Left Menu

Assam: Two unidentified bodies found at Lumding Railway Junction

A Government Railway Police officer of Lumding Railway Junction said, after receiving the information a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of two persons including a woman lying on the floor of the railway junction.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:47 IST
Assam: Two unidentified bodies found at Lumding Railway Junction
Two dead bodies were found at Lumding railway Junction in Assam on Thursday(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, the bodies of two persons including a woman who allegedly died due to cold conditions were found at Lumding railway junction in Assam, police said on Thursday. According to the local police, prima facie, deceased persons looked like beggars.

A Government Railway Police officer of Lumding Railway Junction said, after receiving the information a police team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of two persons including a woman lying on the floor of the railway junction. "We suspect two persons - one male and one female died due to cold wave. We have sent the bodies to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem. The age of the deceased male person is about 58 years and the female is about 45 years," the police said.

The police officer added after conducting the post-mortem, they will preserve the bodies at the morgue of Diphu Medical College & Hospital for 72 hours for identification. More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
3
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023