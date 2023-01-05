Left Menu

Telangana: Minor girl raped in Warangal, 2 arrested

Telangana police on Thursday arrested two Muslim youths for allegedly raping a minor Hindu girl in Warangal.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Police on Thursday arrested two youth for allegedly raping a minor girl in Warangal. The victim and the accused belong to different communities and the youth were arrested after complaint from the parents of the minor girl.

According to Warangal Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath on Wednesday night Warangal police received a complaint from the parents of a minor girl stating that their daughter was allegedly lured and raped by two Muslim neighbours multiple times in the last six months. The police official said that the team took immediate action after receiving the complaint."As we received the complaint we immediately lodged an FIR in the wee hours and took the two accused persons into custody. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act," he said.

Warangal CP said that some local BJP followers staged protests against the incident and after getting the information about the rape reached the residence of the accused and "vandalised things there". "Further probe is underway," CP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

