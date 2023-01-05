Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out in Reliance's Jute Mill in Kolkata's Bhatpara

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in Reliance's jute Mill here in Kolkata's Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas, police said.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

Officials are ascertaining the cause of the fire, adding the exact cause of the damage in the fire will be known after the fire is extinguished. "The fire broke out around 12:30 pm on Thursday. The fire started in the raw jute warehouse. When the fire spread to two other sections, a fire brigade team reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control," Sanjib Som, Station Incharge, Bhatpara, said to ANI.

Presently, Som, said production has been suspended in the Mill. According to officials, the media has been barred from entering the area.

During the preliminary probe, Police learned that the factory's fire extinguishing system was dysfunctional, due to which, the fire spread quickly to two other sections. "The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire department will start an investigation after the fire is brought under full control. Four fire tenders are working at the spot. The extent of the damage is not known at the moment," Bhatpara Police said.

"However, the exact damage will be known only after the fire is brought under full control. It will take a few more days to resume the production," the Police added. The factory authorities have not yet spoken about the fire accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

