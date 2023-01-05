Left Menu

Work with commitment, Himachal Deputy CM says to state road transport delegation

Agnihotri assured to fulfil all their genuine demands and said, "We all have to work with full commitment to bring HRTC out from the losses."

Work with commitment, Himachal Deputy CM says to state road transport delegation
Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri meets a delegation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Operators Association, led by its president Krishan Chand met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at Dharamshala on Thursday and apprised him about their various demands. Agnihotri assured to fulfil all their genuine demands and said, "We all have to work with full commitment to bring HRTC out from the losses."

An official statement said the delegation also honoured Agnihotri and congratulated him on becoming the first Deputy Chief Minister of the state. State General Secretary Yashwant Singh and other office bearers of the association were also present on the occasion among others.

Earlier in December last, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was accorded a rousing welcome on reaching his home district Una for the first time after assuming the post of Deputy CM in the newly-elected government in the hill state. At Mehatpur, the entry gate of the Una district, thousands of people welcomed him. The people gathered at different places also distributed sweets. He was welcomed by the local people at about 50 places in Haroli Assembly Constituency including Dehlan, Bahdala, Una, and Ghaluwal.

On the occasion, Agnihotri said that all-round development of the state was the topmost priority of the State government. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Una district and especially Haroli Assembly Constituency for their support in the assembly elections. On December 11, Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

