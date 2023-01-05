UP CM interacts with actors, producers and directors in Mumbai

Welcoming the film fraternity to Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that the contribution of the Indian cinema in giving a direction to society is valuable. "UP made two artists public representatives as artists are well aware of the sufferings of the people and can contribute effectively to the betterment of the society," he said.

Addressing the film fraternity in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath said, "I am delighted to witness the interest of the cinema fraternity in Uttar Pradesh. UP received Special Mention Award as Most Film Friendly State at the 64th National Film Festival and Most Film Friendly State at the 68th Film Festival in 2020 due to your efforts. The state also received an award in the International Film Festival in Goa (2021) and in Mumbai in 2022 as well." He said that along with security, connectivity has also improved in UP.

"Small towns have also been connected with big metros. Today 9 airports are active. Airports in Chitrakoot and facility of air connectivity will also be provided in Sonbhadra and other places that were considered distant," he said. "All of you have been witness to the changes that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last 05-06 years. Uttar Pradesh, which was facing an identity crisis five years ago, is telling a new story of development today," Yogi added.

Highlighting the upcoming places of attraction in UP, Yogi said that the forts in Bundelkhand are associated with history. "Along with security for film shooting, you will also get the facility of connectivity in UP. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote heritage," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is building Film City at such a place from where the distance of Mathura-Vrindavan by road can be covered easily. Asia's biggest international airport Jewar is being built there.

He also called upon the directors, actors and producers to help the government in getting the state technologically advanced in the field. The CM said that in the film policy of UP, arrangements will be made for a 50 per cent subsidy for the web series shot in the state and the government will work towards giving a rebate of 25 per cent on the cost for web films.

"We are going to set up a music institution in Hariharpur. To increase development, the vision of PM Modi, Film City will work to enhance the concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said. Talking about the GIS that will be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, Yogi said, "Huge investment is expected in the state. The state government will give all possible cooperation in terms of producing good films."

Boney Kapoor praised the Chief Minister and his work for a crime-free Uttar Pradesh. Subhash Ghai thanked CM Yogi for the progress of the film industry in UP.

"I want that the children of UP also become trend artists. Only your children can take the film industry forward," he said. Playback singer Sonu Nigam said that the CM is doing the work of uniting UP and Maharashtra.

"We will do whatever is best from our side. You did a lot of work to make UP crime-free," he said. (ANI)

