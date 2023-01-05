Left Menu

Aseem Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Agnipath scheme

He also attacked the Haryana and Punjab governments over the non-resolution of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) issue.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:04 IST
Aseem Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Agnipath scheme
BJP leader Aseem Goyal (Photo/Aseem Goyal twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Assem Goyal on Thursday, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Agniveers will be "thrown out" after four years. Talking to reporters, he accused Rahul Gandhi of "insulting" the sacrifice of the soldiers.

"If Rahul Gandhi doesn't has knowledge about the Agniveer scheme, then it would be better not to make statements on it. With this statement, Rahul Gandhi is insulting the sacrifices made by the soldiers. He is making such statements just because he is in a hurry to become the Prime Minister," he said. Incidentally, while criticising the 'Agnipath' scheme, Rahul Gandhi said that Agniveers will be given weapons for four years, and will be "thrown out" after that.

He also attacked the Haryana and Punjab governments over the non-resolution of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) issue. "Despite the Supreme Court order, the issue has not been resolved. The two Chief Ministers also met on Wednesday, but no result came out of it. The Punjab government never implemented the SC recommendations. Although, Punjab calls Haryana its 'younger brother', but still not giving its due. If the farmers of Punjab need water, water is also needed in many areas of Haryana," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
3
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023