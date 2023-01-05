Rajasthan BJP issues notice to Alwar South in-charge over 'indiscipline'

Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Thursday issued a notice to its Alwar South in-charge Sajay Naruka, over an alleged 'indiscipline' incident.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Thursday issued a notice to its Alwar South in-charge Sajay Naruka, over an alleged 'indiscipline' incident. In a letter addressed to Sanjay Naruka, the Rajasthan BJP chief said, "It has come to my notice that during the Jan Akrosh Yatra in Alwar's Kherli, one girl was dancing on the stage".

"This is an incident of grave indiscipline which has hurt the party's image," the letter stated. He also asked him to name those involved in the incident at the earliest.

"I want to ask who were the organisers of the event? On whose instructions did these things happen? These incidents are not allowed during party events. You are instructed to send me the details of the incident at the earliest," he further said in the letter. (ANI)

