NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in K'taka in cases related to Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy, 2 held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Karnataka and arrested two accused in connection with Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy Case, the NIA officials said.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Karnataka and arrested two accused in connection with Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy Case, the NIA officials said. The accused arrested have been identified as Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh resident of Karnataka's Udupi District and Huzair Farhan Baig resident of Shivamogga District.

"NIA conducted searches in the premises of arrested accused persons and the suspects and many incriminating documents and digital devices were seized from the houses of accused," officials said. The agency told that two other accused persons had been arrested in the case earlier. Both of them were identified as Maaz Muneer and Reshaan Thajuddin.

According to the NIA officials, accused Maaz Muneer radicalized his close associate and college mate Reshaan Thajuddin and accused Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh and Huzair Farhan Baig were receiving funds from the ISIS handler through Crypto-wallets for spreading the terrorist activities of the Islamic State. "As part of larger violent and disruptions designs, Reshaan and Huzair were also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as Liquor shops, Godowns, and transformers," the agency added.

A total of 4 accused persons have been arrested in this case so far. Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

