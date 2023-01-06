We had said government will work according court orders: Uttarkhand CM on SC ruling in Haldwani land encroachment case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the government had already made it clear that it will work in accordance with court orders in the case related to encroachments near Haldwani railway station in the state. His remarks came in the wake of Supreme Court staying orders of Uttarakhand High Court.

"We had said that the government will work as per the order of the court. The matter was between the Railways and the court, we were nowhere in it. Some people have unnecessarily tried to create an atmosphere that everything is being done by the government due to the politics of protest," Dhami told ANI. The Supreme Court stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order for removing the encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

"There cannot be uprooting of 50,000 people overnight," the SC bench said. Uttarakhand High Court had last month ordered the removal of encroachments from the railway land. (ANI)

