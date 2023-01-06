Government declares LeT launching commander Mohammed Amin Khubaib as terrorist

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s launching commander Mohammed Amin Khubaib as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The MHA made the announcement in a notification issued late on Thursday, saying Khubaib, who belongs to Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, is presently based in Pakistan and is acting as the launching commander of terrorists for Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Khubaiab alias Abu Khubaiab, son of Dawood Bhat belonging to Kathawa village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has developed a deep association with the cross-border agencies and is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities of LeT in the Jammu region, the notification said. As per the notification, Khubaiab has been involved in coordinating terrorist attacks, supply of arms or weapons and explosives, and terror financing in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.

"The Central Government believes that Mohammed Amin Khubaiab is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967," mentions the notification. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 was enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The Centre uses clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism. (ANI)

