Nitish Kumar reviews development works during 'Samadhan Yatra'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the aim of 'Samadhan Yatra' is to understand the grievances of the people and solve their problems. The Chief Minister embarked on Samadhan Yatra from West Champaran district on Thursday.

During the yatra, he will review implementation of various government schemes and hold meetings with officials. "We are visiting various districts in the state to understand the grievances of the people which will help us solve their problems. We are taking the stock of the work done and the work that needs to be done. We will hold a meeting with all the officers and will take a detailed report from them after a month," Kumar said.

RJD minister Shivanand Tiwari has advised Kumar to postpone the yatra due to extreme weather conditions. "Illness due to extreme cold conditions has increased in the state. Hundreds of people will be associated with the Chief Minister in the yatra which will pose a great threat to their health. As an ally, I urge Nitish Ji to postpone the yatra as Champaran, right now, is colder than the National Capital of India," Tiwari told ANI.

Kumar began the yatra on January 5 from West Champaran's Bettiah and is expected to conclude on January 29 while covering various districts of the state. A detailed schedule of the yatra has been published by the Cabinet Secretariat Department of Bihar. (ANI)

