BRIEF-ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Is In Talks For Tender Offer That Would Value It At $29 Billion - WSJ

Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* CHATGPT CREATOR OPENAI IS IN TALKS FOR TENDER OFFER THAT WOULD VALUE IT AT $29 BILLION - WSJ

* VENTURE-CAPITAL FIRMS THRIVE CAPITAL AND FOUNDERS FUND ARE IN TALKS TO INVEST IN THE DEAL - WSJ Source text: [https://bit.ly/3jVDMlt]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)