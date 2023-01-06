Vande Bharat Express stone pelting: CCTV footage found, Railways launch probe to identify suspects

Based on the video footage and pictures from the CCTV cameras fitted with the Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train rake, the Railways on Thursday said that it has started a probe to identify people involved in the stone pelting incident. "Initiatives have been taken to pinpoint the pelters and suitable action is being taken for conducting legal and penal proceedings against the offenders," the Railway said in a statement on Thursday.

It also mentioned that Railway is continuously striving to maintain the security of passengers travelling by Vande Bharat Express. Railway Protection Force (RPF) have made an in-depth investigation along with the state Government Railway Police (GRP) and the state police on the pelting of stones on the Vande Bharat Express en route.

"State authorities and State police are being advised accordingly to apprehend the offenders and initiate the legal procedure," the Railways said in a statement. The Railway also condemned activities of pelting stones on trains which caused the destruction of national property as well as a physical assault on innocent travellers.

"Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started a sensitization drive to stop such menace and is maintaining strict vigilance at all railway stations to pre-detect any intention of such damage to Railway property," it added. On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district.

This was the second attack as on January 2, the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. (ANI)

