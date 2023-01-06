Haryana: Five including two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested
Ambala police have arrested five people including two sharp-shooters for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom to kill a local.
Ambala police have arrested five people including two sharp-shooters for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom to kill a local. Officials said that on basis of a man's complaint on December 20, 2022, that he received death threats, two sharpshooters, identified as Mahinder Singh and Ramesh, related to Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested.
"They were arrested on January 2, and based on leads, three more accused have been arrested," ASP Pooja Dabla said. She said that the accused had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakhs to kill a local.
"A country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a car, and a motorcycle used for recce recovered from their possession," she said while adding that further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)
