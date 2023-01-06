Left Menu

Haryana: Five including two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Ambala police have arrested five people including two sharp-shooters for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom to kill a local.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 06:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 06:52 IST
Haryana: Five including two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested
Arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambala police have arrested five people including two sharp-shooters for allegedly taking Rs 10 lakh ransom to kill a local. Officials said that on basis of a man's complaint on December 20, 2022, that he received death threats, two sharpshooters, identified as Mahinder Singh and Ramesh, related to Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested.

"They were arrested on January 2, and based on leads, three more accused have been arrested," ASP Pooja Dabla said. She said that the accused had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakhs to kill a local.

"A country-made pistol, a live cartridge, a car, and a motorcycle used for recce recovered from their possession," she said while adding that further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023