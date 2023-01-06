Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS
The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii resumed on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said.
The volcano alert level has been raised to 'Red' after the evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards, the notice said.
