Left Menu

Sixth accused arrested in Delhi's Kanjhawala hit and drag case

In a major development in the horrific incident that took place in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night, the Delhi Police arrested the sixth accused under the car in which the deceased woman was dragged, informed officials on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 10:02 IST
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi's Kanjhawala hit and drag case
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a sixth accused in the horrific incident in Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night where a woman died after being dragged for several kilometers by a car that hit her scooter, officials said on Friday. The accused identified as Ashutosh has been arrested and according to police it was Ashutosh's car under which the victim was dragged for over 12 kilometers on Sunday.

"In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said today. Five accused in the case- Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal had been arrested earlier. The five were driving the car that they borrowed from Ashutosh.

All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. Police said that they were taken during the night as security precaution. Earlier on Thursday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda had said that the other two accused are Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both of them are the friends of the five men under custody and had tried to protect the accused.

According to the police commissioner the duo also attempted to tamper with the evidence as they tried to help the accused. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak."We are trying to file the charge sheet as early as possible. During the post-mortem, no evidence of sexual assault was found," the Special CP said. According to the police, the statement of eyewitness Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused.

"We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case under section 304 of the IPC," informed Special CP Hooda. The 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for over 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023