15-year-old boy stabbed to death in West Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday at around 8 pm by three boys over an old quarrel.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 10:10 IST
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area on Thursday at around 8 pm. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shahid.

According to the police, three boys boys stabbed Mohammad Shahid near a park in Khayala area. The police have arrested the boys involved and the reason for the murder is said to be an old quarrel.

Shahid and the accused were known to each other. According to the police, information about the case was received on Thursday evening, after which the investigation was started.

The relatives of the deceased apparently suspect a girl's involvement in the matter and they alleged that her family members had carried out the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

