Jacqueline Fernandes arrives at Patiala House Court in Rs 200 cr money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacquline Fernandez on Friday arrived at Patiala House Court in New Delhi in connection to the money laundering case. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the accused in the Rupees 200 Crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in a money-laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Earlier the same Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take possession of 26 cars recovered from the accused Leena Maria Paul, wife of Conman Sukesh, during the investigation of a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court allowed the application of the ED to take into possession the 26 cars attached from accused Leena Maria Paul's farmhouse in Chennai. The ED has alleged in the plea that these cars were purchased with the proceeds of crime in the matter and were then attached during the case investigation.

Earlier in 2021, Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming 14 accused including Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his Wife Leena Maria Paul and others in 2021. The Chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021, for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

