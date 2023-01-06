Left Menu

Assam: 3 nabbed with arms, ammunition in Kamrup

Three people were nabbed with a cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Kamrup district, informed police officials on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:47 IST
Assam: 3 nabbed with arms, ammunition in Kamrup
Recovered arms and ammunitions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were nabbed with a cache of arms and ammunition in Assam's Kamrup district, informed police officials on Friday. The accused have been identified as Fazal Ali, Babli Hussain and Anuwar Hussain.

The accused were arrested in a joint operation of police and the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday night, as they were attempting to loot money from a person. Police recovered one 7.65mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, and other sharp weapons in their possession.

Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, Hitesh Ch Roy said that based on specific input, a police team of Rangia police station and CRPF set up Naka checking at the Rangia area. "On suspicion, we intercepted two youths along with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01ES-6846 and when we conducted a body search, we found one 7.65mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. During interrogation, the apprehended youths confessed that a person named Anuwar Hussain of the Suntoli area called them to loot money from a person. Our team immediately rushed to the Suntoli area and apprehended Anuwar Hussain," Hitesh Ch Roy said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023