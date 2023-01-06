BJP vs AAP: Delhi Municipal Corporation turns battleground

Huge ruckus was created on Friday at Civic Centre before the commencement of voting for the MCD's Mayoral elections. The ruckus was created regarding the swearing-in of nominated councillors. BJP and AAP councillors clashed with each other and raise slogans against each other ahead of the Delhi Mayor polls at Civic Centre.

Following the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election today, Delhi will pick a new mayor, deputy mayor, and speaker of the house. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Shally Oberoi and BJP has fielded Rekha Gupta for the post of mayor.

On Congress's decision to walk out during the voting, Aam Aadmi Party leader and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The walkout of congress during the voting is directly benefiting the BJP, especially in the Standing Committee elections." Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi both alleged that the fixup between the Congress and the BJP was already decided.

Citing the example of Congress councillor Nazia Danish from Zakir Nagar, Saurabh said, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena appointed Nazia Danish as a member of the Haj Committee without the consent of the Delhi government." Saurabh even said that through the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the BJP is allotting posts to the Muslim councillors won by the Congress so that they help the BJP in the election of the Congress Standing Committee.

Although Saurabh Bhardwaj claims his party will be victorious in the Standing Committee including Mayor, and Deputy Mayor, the Aam Aadmi Party fears that the BJP may break into the Standing Committee with 274 votes, and 250 elected councillors will vote. Along with this, 7 Lok Sabha MPs of Delhi, 3 Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs among the nominated people, who have been made on the consent of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, will also take part in the voting.

Along with the post of mayor and deputy mayor, the standing committee members will also be elected. Seven candidates are in the fray for 6 posts on the Standing Committee. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Amil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Chowdhary while BJP has Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra as its candidates for the Standing Committee.

In the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 wards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)