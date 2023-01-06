China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his Turkmenistan counterpart to expand cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.
President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was in Beijing for a two-day visit. Turkmenistan is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas.
Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China supports more Chinese firms to invest in Turkmenistan.
