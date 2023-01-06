Left Menu

China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:29 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his Turkmenistan counterpart to expand cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was in Beijing for a two-day visit. Turkmenistan is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China supports more Chinese firms to invest in Turkmenistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

