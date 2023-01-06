Left Menu

Dragged for around 500m, man charred to death after truck hits scooter in WB's Siliguri

A man was charred to death and was dragged for around 500 meters after his scooter suffered a head-on collision with a dumper truck on Thursday night in Siliguri's Shivmandir area.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:35 IST
Dragged for around 500m, man charred to death after truck hits scooter in WB's Siliguri
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was charred to death after a dumper truck hit his scooter and he was dragged for around 500 meters on Thursday night in Siliguri's Shivmandir area. The deceased has been identified as Ananta Das.

The incident happened near Gate number 2 of North Bengal University at around 8 pm. According to locals, Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri was returning from Bagdogra to his home. During that time, a speeding dumper truck hit the scooter and dragged the deceased for around 500 meters from North Bengal University Gate number 1 to Gate number 2.

Both the truck and the scooter caught fire thereafter. The body of the scooter rider Ananta Das was charred after the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on receiving information about the accident. Later two more fire tenders arrived and the fire was brought under control. Utpal Goswami, a local resident of the Shivmandir area said, "I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the University. I reached the spot and found that the body was fully charred after the two vehicles caught fire."

Local police have arrested the driver and registered a case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023