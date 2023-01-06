Left Menu

Karnataka: Police rescue 10-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 10 lakh ransom

Police have rescued a 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Siddeshwar Colony in Kalaburagi for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 12:38 IST
Karnataka: Police rescue 10-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 10 lakh ransom
DCP Kalaburagi A Srinivasulu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have rescued a 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Siddeshwar Colony in Kalaburagi for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. The culprits, who came in an autorickshaw kidnapped the boy, Sudarshan Rathod, who was waiting for his school bus.

After that, the kidnappers called the boy's father Gurunath and demanded a Rs 10 lakh ransom. They warned him against going to the police if he wanted his child to be safe.

The kidnappers also asked the victim's father to leave the ransom amount in a bag near a school in Pala village on the outskirts of the city. After that, Gurunath informed the Kalaburagi University Station police about the kidnap. Initially, the police tried to trace the contact number of the kidnappers and found that the SIM card used to make the ransom call was registered in a fictitious name. Meanwhile, the police spread the dragnet across the city to nab the kidnappers.

After arriving at the spot, the accused, sensing police presence, left the boy and fled. The police then rescued the boy. "After getting the information, the police launched an operation and rescued the boy. The police immediately went into action. On learning about this, the accused fled leaving the boy in a deserted area on the outskirts of Pala village," DCP Kalaburagi A Srinivasulu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023