ADAMA India Launches ADAMA Fly High Drone Spray Services

India ADAMA India, a leading crop protection solution provider launched their Drone spraying services, "ADAMA Fly High Drones" for farmers today at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The drone spray service was inaugurated by Sahin Ozkan, CEO, ADAMA India in the presence of farmers, retailers and ADAMA team.

The ADAMA Fly High Drone services will help farmers gain better and uniform spraying across their crops and address the farm labour shortage. The advanced technology of drone spraying will save farmers' time and ensure their safety from higher exposure to chemicals.

Speaking at the launch, Sahin Ozkan, CEO, ADAMA India, said, "Drone technology is an important advancement in Indian agriculture, that offers multiple benefits to Indian farmers, from better and uniform spraying, safety, optimum use of chemicals and much more. We are happy to be a part of this revolution at the ground level, by launching ADAMA Fly High, superior spray technology to farmers, along with our broad portfolio of crop protection solutions." He further said, "ADAMA India always prioritizes the needs of the farmers, and we work closely with them to understand their challenges and offer simple solutions to address them. With our new drone spraying services, our goal is to ensure that farmers get all the benefits of this advanced technology, easily and effectively." Understanding the benefits of agricultural drone spraying, ADAMA launched the Fly High drone spray service in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with plans to expand across the country soon. Farmers can book the services by contacting their nearest ADAMA dealer/representative or by calling the toll-free number 1800-103-4991.

About ADAMA India ADAMA India, a leader in the Indian Agrochemical industry, is a part of the ADAMA group. Powered by Israeli technology, ADAMA arrived in India in 2009 and has achieved phenomenal growth in the last 13 years. With a vast portfolio of Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides and Bio-stimulants, ADAMA helps farmers protect their crops empowering them with healthy produce and optimum yield. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Adama India team launching "ADAMA Fly High" Drone Spray Services

