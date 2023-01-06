Left Menu

Centre working to develop agri sector in NE : Tomar

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:02 IST
Centre working to develop agri sector in NE : Tomar
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that agriculture is the country's fastest growing sector and there will be no constraint of central funding for its development.

Referring to the northeast, he said the Centre and the northeast states governments are working together to develop the agriculture sector given its potential for organic farming.

"Agriculture is the fastest growing sector in the country and the Center is making continuous efforts to make farming profitable. There will be no constraint of central funding for development of agriculture sector," the union minister said inaugurating the newly constructed administrative and academic buildings of Pasighat Agriculture College in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The Centre has endeavoured to establish a link between research and farming and provide scientific advice to farmers at the ground level. The setting up of the institute as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an impetus to the development of agricultural education and research in Arunachal Pradesh along with other northeastern states, he said.

"Giving importance to agriculture in bringing about development and security of livelihood in the northeast, farming activities are being strengthened through agricultural education and research," Tomar said.

The minister said the Centre is working to ensure that the country's agricultural sector remains strong to be able to meet all challenges to make sure that there are sufficient food reserves at all times, an official communique said on Friday.

Steady efforts are on to connect farming with modern technology and research institutions and agricultural universities have a vital role to play in that direction, Tomar added.

He congratulated the people of East Siang district and hoped that the students after graduating will actively contribute in empowering the country's agriculture sector. He also hoped that the new facilities provided to the college would encourage and motivate students to work harder and help in increasing their capacity by providing technological benefits. Tomar also visited the two-day Kisan Mela organised in the college campus and interacted with farmers, the communiqué said.

Arunachal Agriculture Minister Tage Taki emphasised the importance of locally grown crops for enhancing farmers' income, export opportunities and encouragement for natural and organic farming for sustainable increase in production.

Taki also informed that all centrally sponsored welfare schemes are being implemented to enhance income and living standards of the farming community in the state, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023