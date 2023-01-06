Left Menu

McDonald's Japan hikes prices for 3rd time in 10 months on surging costs

Japanese consumers will see price increases on more than 4,000 food items from next month, researcher Teikoku Databank said on Thursday, following an even bigger wave of hikes last October. Separately, Japanese restaurant operators Hot Palette Co and Royal Holdings Co said on Friday they would also be raising prices in January and March, respectively, mostly on beef and steak items.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:04 IST
McDonald's Japan hikes prices for 3rd time in 10 months on surging costs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants announced its third price hike in less than a year on Friday in the latest sign of compounding inflationary pressures on the nation's consumers.

McDonald's Holding Company Japan Ltd said it would raise prices on about 80% of its menu from Jan. 16, citing currency fluctuations as well as surging costs for materials, labour, transportation, and energy. The hikes follow previous increases in March and September last year, as Japan grapples with inflation and a slide in the yen that has made imported ingredients more expensive.

The price for a single cheeseburger will go up to 200 yen ($1.49) this month from 140 yen a year ago. The cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will go up to 450 yen from 410 yen previously. Japanese consumers will see price increases on more than 4,000 food items from next month, researcher Teikoku Databank said on Thursday, following an even bigger wave of hikes last October.

Separately, Japanese restaurant operators Hot Palette Co and Royal Holdings Co said on Friday they would also be raising prices in January and March, respectively, mostly on beef and steak items. ($1 = 133.9200 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023