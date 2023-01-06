"We will provide shelter homes and food to devotees", says Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi authorities amid cold wave

In the wake of the severe cold wave, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust in Mathura has decided to provide free shelter homes and distribute food to devotees and the homeless. "We are providing shelter homes to the devotees and guests who are unable to find accommodation near the premises. We are also preparing to increase the number of beds in our shelter home from 100 to 200," Kapil Sharma, Secretary of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust told ANI.

He also said that the authorities are providing food for the devotees. "We do not want the public to sleep in the open amid the severe weather condition. We are also providing food for the devotees. Our aim is to accommodate as many people as we can," he said.

Cold wave conditions and dense fog are being witnessed all over North India. According to the India Metrological Department (IMD), similar conditions will also continue in the first half of the next week. Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 1st half of the next week, in a few places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 48 hours, as per IMD.

According to the India Meteorological Department, due to the continued prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in many pockets during night or morning hours. The area affected would be over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh 1st half of the week. (ANI)

