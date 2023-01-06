Left Menu

Inquiry ordered in plane crash incident in Rewa: MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

An inquiry has been ordered into a plane crash incident in Rewa in which a pilot has died and another was injured, Madhya Pradesh government said.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:10 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry has been ordered into a plane crash incident in Rewa in which a pilot has died and another was injured, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Friday. The mishap took place early this morning when the trainee plane crashed into a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district, police said.

"The inquiry will find out the reasons for the plane crash. A technical team has left from Mumbai and the accident site has been covered," Mishra said in a press conference. The deceased pilot has been identified as Vimal Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar, while injured trainee Sonu Yadav of Jaipur is being treated, Mishra said.

The trainee aircraft of a private company was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple. Prima facie, bad weather, and foggy condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

