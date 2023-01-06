Russian ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine - state TV
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.
"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- First Channel
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moscow and New Delhi to enhance cooperation in key areas
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow says Patriot missiles won't help end conflict
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow says Patriot missiles won't help end conflict
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow says Patriot missiles won't help end conflict
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow dismisses U.S. supplying Patriot missiles to Kyiv