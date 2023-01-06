Left Menu

China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday he wants more cooperation with Turkmenistan on energy, Chinese state television reported. Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation of six million people, is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 14:47 IST
China's Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday he wants more cooperation with Turkmenistan on energy, Chinese state television reported.

Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation of six million people, is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas. "Natural gas cooperation is the cornerstone of the China-Turkmenistan relationship," Xi told Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who is in Beijing on a two-day visit.

Chinese media reports of their meetings did not give any specific details of future energy cooperation between the two countries. Xi and Berdymukhamedov also discussed energy cooperation when they met last September on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

China has been buying more Turkmen gas. For the first 11 months of 2022, China's imports of Turkmen gas were valued at $9.3 billion, up from $6.79 billion in the whole of 2021, according to Chinese customs data. China is estimated to have imported 23.03 million tonnes of gas from Turkmenistan in the first 11 months of 2022, according to Rystad Energy, equivalent to more than 50% of China's piped gas imports.

"Because of the large transmission volume and its abundant gas reserves, it's (Turkmenistan) a very important partner to China on energy imports. Unlike its Central Asian peers Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which sometimes reduce or cut flows, flows from Turkmenistan to China have been much more stable over the years," said Wei Xiong, a senior analyst at Rystad. Turkmen gas is pumped to as far as China's eastern coast via three trunklines spanning 1,833 kilometers (1,139 miles) and passing through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Both countries are pushing ahead with a planned fourth pipeline - the 1,000-km D line which also links Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan - which will eventually lift the annual supply capacity from Central Asia to 85 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year from the current 55 bcm, Chinese state media have reported. Rystad's Xiong forecast that Turkmenistan's gas flows to China would grow to nearly 70 bcm by 2023, up from over 30 bcm in 2021, after the D line commences operations.

At Friday's meeting Xi and Berdymukhamedov agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership". This would place Turkmenistan in the same diplomatic category as about 30 other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Australia and Venezuela.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023