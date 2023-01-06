Ujjain: Devotees gather in large numbers as Mahakal Temple's 'garbh graha' reopens

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple premises 'garbh graha' (sacred sanctum), which were shut from December 25 reopened today and gave way to numerous devotees who assembled in large numbers to offer their prayers to the 'Mahakal'. As per the visuals, devotees could be seen offering their prayers to the lord and participating in the 'aarti' (prayer) as the 'Jyotirling' is worshipped by the priests of the temple.

One of the families who visited the temple said, "We visited here from Delhi. The 'garbha graha' premises were reopened today and we feel elated after offering our prayers and having a darshan of the Mahakal." The 'Mahakal Mandir' is famous for its 'Bhasma Aarti' as it is the only 'Jyotirling' out of the 12 where the 'bhasma' is actually applied on the 'shivling'.

This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most popular and important sites for Hindus and is visited by worshippers worldwide. (ANI)

