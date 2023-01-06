Left Menu

Ujjain: Devotees gather in large numbers as Mahakal Temple's 'garbh graha' reopens

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple premises for 'garbh graha' (sacred sanctum), which were shut from December 25 reopened today and gave way to numerous devotees who assembled in large numbers to offer their prayers to the 'Mahakal'.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:07 IST
Ujjain: Devotees gather in large numbers as Mahakal Temple's 'garbh graha' reopens
Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple premises 'garbh graha' (sacred sanctum), which were shut from December 25 reopened today and gave way to numerous devotees who assembled in large numbers to offer their prayers to the 'Mahakal'. As per the visuals, devotees could be seen offering their prayers to the lord and participating in the 'aarti' (prayer) as the 'Jyotirling' is worshipped by the priests of the temple.

One of the families who visited the temple said, "We visited here from Delhi. The 'garbha graha' premises were reopened today and we feel elated after offering our prayers and having a darshan of the Mahakal." The 'Mahakal Mandir' is famous for its 'Bhasma Aarti' as it is the only 'Jyotirling' out of the 12 where the 'bhasma' is actually applied on the 'shivling'.

This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most popular and important sites for Hindus and is visited by worshippers worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023