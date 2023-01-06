"Submitted 152-page evidence in Cyrus Mistry death case..." Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil

Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar said that police have submitted 152-page evidence in the Cyrus Mistry death case. "Cyrus Mistry and his co-passenger were killed in the accident that took place on September 4, 2022, under the limits of the Kasa police station. We have collected all the evidence regarding the findings, done by our Investigation Officer in the last four months. A forensic lab report also has been received. Along with this, the report of Mercedes Benz and RTO has also been received. On the same basis, we have filed a charge sheet yesterday after collecting all the evidence to prove the mistakes made by the driver and to prove the charges against him," the police personnel said, adding that the complete evidence of 152 pages has also been submitted in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palghar Police filed a chargesheet in a local court in connection with the Cyrus Mistry accident case in which the former Tata Sons chairman lost his life. This comes four months after the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger in a car accident in Palghar district on September 4 last year.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole.

The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider, said Palghar Police. Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

