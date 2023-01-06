Left Menu

Shell lifts FTSE 100 to 9-month high ahead of U.S. jobs report

Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a nine-month high on Friday, boosted by energy major Shell and other commodity-linked stocks, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:32 IST
Shell lifts FTSE 100 to 9-month high ahead of U.S. jobs report
Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a nine-month high on Friday, boosted by energy major Shell and other commodity-linked stocks, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's pace of interest rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, extending gains to a fourth straight session. The index was bound for its biggest weekly jump in two months. Shell Plc climbed 1.2% after it said earnings from its liquefied natural gas trading operations are likely to have been significantly higher in the fourth quarter of last year.

Mining stocks charged ahead, with precious and base metal miners rising more than 1% each as copper and iron ore prices rose. Market focus is now on the U.S. non-farm payrolls report from the Labour Department, due at 1330 GMT.

"If you have a buoyant jobs data, it shows that there's more wiggle room for the Fed to keep raising rates," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Rising interest rates globally weighed on risk sentiment last year as investors worried about a consequent recession. However, the FTSE 100 outperformed major global peers helped by gains in commodity-linked stocks.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap stock index fell 0.5% on Friday, on broad-based losses led by real estate stocks. British construction activity fell last month at its sharpest rate since May 2020,

a survey showed , as new orders dried up in the face of rising interest rates and broader cost pressures.

Data from mortgage lender Halifax showed British house prices slid again in December. Among individual stocks, Clarkson jumped 6.4% after the shipping company said it expects 2022 profits to be ahead of market expectations.

