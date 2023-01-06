Left Menu

Youth strangles sister in UP's Sambhal after seeing her with man

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth strangled his younger sister after he found her with a male friend in his house, police here said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Rajpura Police Station area.

Police have arrested the accused, Nitin, and booked him under the Indian Penal Code at his father's complaint, a senior police officer said. According to Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, Nitin, when he saw his 18-year-old sister with some man in his house, got enraged, and when the man left, allegedly strangled the girl.

Police have sent the girl's body for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

