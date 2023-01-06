Youth strangles sister in UP's Sambhal after seeing her with man

A 20-year-old youth strangled his younger sister after he found her with a male friend in his house, police here said on Friday.

The incident took place in a village under Rajpura Police Station area.

Police have arrested the accused, Nitin, and booked him under the Indian Penal Code at his father's complaint, a senior police officer said. According to Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, Nitin, when he saw his 18-year-old sister with some man in his house, got enraged, and when the man left, allegedly strangled the girl.

Police have sent the girl's body for post mortem.

