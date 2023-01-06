Left Menu

Man accused of inflight urination issues statement, defends himself

Mr Shankar Mishra, the accused of urinating inflight on an elderly woman has issued a statement through his lawyers and said the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

06-01-2023
Shankar Mishra, the accused of urinating inflight on an elderly woman has issued a statement through his lawyers and said that the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint. The statement was issued by Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai who are the lawyers for Shankar Mishra.

The statement further said, "The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same was delivered on November 30." "The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022," the statement added.

The accused paid the compensation as agreed between the parties on Paytym on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, her daughter returned the money back, according to the lawyers. The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence, it said.

According to Shankar Mishra's lawyers, the settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew. "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," the statement added.

