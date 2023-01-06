SC stays Meghalaya HC order to put stay on Meghalaya-Assam border dispute

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court's order directing to put a stay on the MoU between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the long-standing interstate boundary dispute between the States. The Meghalaya-Assam border pact was signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, to solve the boundary disputes between the two states.

The Meghalaya High Court, on December 9 last year, ordered to put an interim stay on Assam and Meghalaya border agreement. After this, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya moved to the Supreme Court challenging the orders of the Meghalaya high court.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the concerned parties on the plea filed against the High Court order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)