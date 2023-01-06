KOLKATA TEA SALE COMPARISON

We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-01 of 2023 and Sale-52 of 2022.

CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale01--Sale52) CTC Leaf : 1,08,748 :: 1,30,781 ORTHODOX Leaf : 63,460 :: 74,299 DARJEELING Leaf : 3,362 :: 4,558 Dust : 42,915 :: 43,509 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-01 & Sale 52) CTC Leaf : 33,59,861 :: 41,02,328 ORTHODOX : 14,62,678 :: 16,44,065 DARJEELING : 71,959 :: 96,124 DUST : 15,18,751 :: 15,86,926 (more)

