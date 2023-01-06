KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

Kolkata, Jan.06(PTI): PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9050.00-10300.00 Masoor Dal :7100.00-11250.00 Gatar Dal :6000.00-6250.00 Gram Dal :5950.00-6400.00 Matar Dal :6300.00-6400.00 Urad Dal :9000.00-9550.00 Moth Dal :8550.00-8800.00 Arhar Dal :10,100.00-10,600.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2500.00-2900.00 Minikit :4150.00-4450.00 Govind Bhog:6100.00-6400.00 Dehradun :6750.00-7950.00 (all rates are including GST) (more) SAM SAM

