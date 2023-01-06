Left Menu

India to host virtual summit on Jan 12-13 to flag concerns of countries of global South

India will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of global South and share their common concerns and perspective relating to various challenges.Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra made an announcement about the summit at a press conference.Kwatra said more than 120 countries have been invited for the Voice of Global South virtual summit.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Image Credit: ANI
India will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of global South and share their common concerns and perspective relating to various challenges.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra made an announcement about the summit at a press conference.

Kwatra said more than 120 countries have been invited for the 'Voice of Global South' virtual summit. The foreign secretary also referred to Ukraine conflict and its implications on food and energy security. Kwatra did not give a direct reply when asked whether countries in India's neighbourhood like Pakistan were invited for the summit.

