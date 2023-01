KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES

Kolkata, Jan.06(PTI): JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3200.00-3800.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3600.00-3650.00 Chakki Gur : 4200.00-4400.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3900.00-3980.00 Small-30 : 3800.00-3940.00 Large-30 : 4240.00 ----

