Left Menu

KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:49 IST
KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil :Rs.2850.00-Rs.3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2370.00-Rs.2425.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined :Rs.2100.00-Rs.2350.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.15,500.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.13,800.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.12,100.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.10,100.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.6750.00 Per quintal Vanaspati :Rs.1540.00-1800.00 Per 15 Kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023