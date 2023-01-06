Urination incident: Delhi police summons crew members, including pilot, of Air India flight

Left Menu

Delhi police on Friday issued summons to 6-8 crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident in a New York-Delhi flight last year.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:07 IST
Representative Image.
Delhi police on Friday issued summons to 6-8 crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident in a New York-Delhi flight last year. According to the complaint filed on Wednesday by the victim, the crew brought the accused to her seat and forced her to face him as he begged to be spared arrest.

The woman was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and he "started crying and profusely apologising". The complainant has alleged that the pilot vetoed giving her a seat in the first class after the incident.

"The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class," she wrote in the complaint. A drunk passenger urinated on a woman flyer in the business class of an Air India flight last year on November 26.

The accused is identified as Shankar Mishra and is a resident of Mumbai. On November 26, Shankar Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

A Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who has been evading arrest. According to the Delhi Police official when the team reached his residence in Kamgar Nagar area in Mumbai, he was not there.

Going by the technical surveillance, the last location of the suspect was in Bangalore which is his workplace's official address. "A Delhi police team went to Bangalore and found he has taken leave from office," the sources said.

The police on Wednesday filed an FIR in the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India.The police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. The victim, in her complaint filed on Wednesday, has said that she wanted the man arrested but the "crew brought the offender" before her against her wishes and he profusely apologised so that no complaint is filed against him.

In her complaint to 'Grievance Air Sewa', the woman narrated the entire incident in detail and said the man "unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat". She alleged that the Air India crew was "deeply unprofessional" and was "not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

